Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $576,000 Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 63.7% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 60.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.80%.

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,059 shares of company stock worth $5,983,892. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.