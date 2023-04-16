Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $555,000 Stock Position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.17% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YYY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify High Income ETF alerts:

Amplify High Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA YYY opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.80. Amplify High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.