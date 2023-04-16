Seyed Kasra Moshkani Sells 1,000 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) EVP Seyed Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $27,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clear Secure Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $128.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth about $1,274,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

