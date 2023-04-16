Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $49,321.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,729,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,986,239.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

NYSE:DNA opened at $1.30 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,981,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $13,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

