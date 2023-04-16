Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 175,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 384,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $456.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

