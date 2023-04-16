Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Stock Price Down 6%

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 57,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 112,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRCT shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Direct Digital in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 4.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRCT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 335.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94,748 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Direct Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 146.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direct Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

