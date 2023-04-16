Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Stock Price Down 6%

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 57,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 112,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Several research analysts have issued reports on DRCT shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Direct Digital in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 4.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
