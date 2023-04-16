TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Shares Down 0.3%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$27.27 and last traded at C$27.36. 81,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 102,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.52. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45.
Insider Activity at TELUS International (Cda)
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.