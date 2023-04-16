TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Shares Down 0.3%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$27.27 and last traded at C$27.36. 81,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 102,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.52. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45.

Insider Activity at TELUS International (Cda)

About TELUS International (Cda)

In other news, Director Joshua Andrew Blair sold 15,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.11, for a total transaction of C$317,492.77. In other news, Director Joshua Andrew Blair sold 15,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.11, for a total transaction of C$317,492.77. Also, Director Brian Hannon sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.80, for a total transaction of C$59,092.75. Insiders sold 23,812 shares of company stock worth $492,439 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

