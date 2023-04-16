Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 27,829 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 23,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Sentage Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

Get Sentage alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sentage

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sentage stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.89% of Sentage worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.