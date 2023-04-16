Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.07. 74,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 50,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Global X Hydrogen ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Hydrogen ETF

