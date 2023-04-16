EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.48. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

EverGen Infrastructure Stock Down 4.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.96.

About EverGen Infrastructure

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in British Columbia. It operates Fraser Valley Biogas project, which is an anaerobic digestion facility that generates renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizers; the Zero Net Waste Abbotsford project; the Sea To Sky Soils project that processes organics to produce stable compost; the GrowTEC project; and the Radius project.

