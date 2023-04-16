TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 59.60 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59.60 ($0.74). Approximately 1,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,026,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.45 ($0.74).

TotalEnergies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.74 ($0.80) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,902.78%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.