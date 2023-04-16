Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38. 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.22% of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NWLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US large-cap stocks screened for both growth and positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

