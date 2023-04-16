Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Rating) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.03 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 44.11 ($0.55). Approximately 86,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 290,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.38 ($0.55).

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.02.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.