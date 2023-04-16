Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH) Trading Up 0.3%

Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Rating) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 9,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 569% from the average daily volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of -1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Rating) by 200.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,291 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 11.37% of Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF

The Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (CSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed pre-combination special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) through the use of common stock, warrants and rights.

