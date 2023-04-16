NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Shares Down 1.9%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.04. Approximately 35,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 102,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$514.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of C$31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

