One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Rating) traded up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21). 62 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.20).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.59. The stock has a market cap of £6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,771.59.

One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and investment management company that focuses on the residential sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the development of apartments and co-living housing projects in urban centres. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

