Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.13 and last traded at $16.96. Approximately 370,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,672% from the average daily volume of 7,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11.
About Triple Flag Precious Metals
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.
