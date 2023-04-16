Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.33 and last traded at $36.78. Approximately 2,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

