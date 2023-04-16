Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Trading Up 0.3%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) was up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.54 and last traded at C$3.54. Approximately 204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.53.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$17.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.69.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.