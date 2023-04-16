Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) were up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.60. Approximately 693,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 777,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LTH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -879.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Life Time Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Life Time Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Life Time Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Life Time Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Time Group

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.