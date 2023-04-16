Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Trading Up 1.6%

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2023

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTHGet Rating) were up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.60. Approximately 693,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 777,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LTH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Life Time Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -879.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Life Time Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Life Time Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Life Time Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Life Time Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Time Group

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.