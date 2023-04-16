Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.77. Approximately 1,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF stock. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Next Level Private LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

