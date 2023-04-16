i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Approximately 175,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.85. The company has a market capitalization of £7.31 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.91.

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

