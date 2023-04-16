Befesa (OTC:BFSAF) Trading Up 0.9%

Befesa S.A. (OTC:BFSAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.49 and last traded at $44.49. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Befesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Befesa Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.
Befesa Company Profile
Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Befesa (BFSAF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.