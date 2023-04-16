Befesa (OTC:BFSAF) Trading Up 0.9%

Befesa S.A. (OTC:BFSAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.49 and last traded at $44.49. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Befesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

