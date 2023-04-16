Finnovate Acquisition (NASDAQ:FNVTU) Trading Up 0.1%

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finnovate Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Finnovate Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Finnovate Acquisition were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

