Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Shares Up 0.7%

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.78 and last traded at C$5.69. 37,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 35,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPLF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of C$404.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.21.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

