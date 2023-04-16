kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Trading 6.2% Higher

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.74. 19,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 27,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

kneat.com Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.87 million, a P/E ratio of -22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.09.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.93 million. kneat.com had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. Analysts predict that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

