Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) versus Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) and Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of Crane NXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Highway shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane NXT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Highway shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crane NXT and Highway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane NXT 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% Highway 0.02% 4.93% 3.35%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane NXT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Highway 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crane NXT and Highway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crane NXT and Highway’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.77 $401.10 million $7.55 6.07 Highway $12.36 million 0.46 $440,000.00 $0.11 17.09

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than Highway. Crane NXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Crane NXT pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Highway pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Crane NXT pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Highway pays out 181.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Crane NXT has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highway has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crane NXT beats Highway on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT Co. engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components. The Electric OEM segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of plastic and electronic parts, components, and machines. The company was founded by Roland W. Kohl on July 20, 1990 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

