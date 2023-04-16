NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) & indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Head to Head Comparison

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Rating) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeoMagic and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A indie Semiconductor -44.45% -19.39% -12.07%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

NeoMagic has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NeoMagic and indie Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A indie Semiconductor $110.80 million 12.99 -$43.40 million ($0.43) -20.91

NeoMagic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than indie Semiconductor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NeoMagic and indie Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A indie Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00

indie Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 60.18%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats NeoMagic on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corp. designs and delivers consumer electronic device solutions with semiconductors and software for video, television, imaging, graphics, and audio. The company was founded by Prakash C. Agarwal and Clement Leung in May 1993 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

