Comparing CI&T (CINT) and Its Peers

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CI&T to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CI&T has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s competitors have a beta of 2.45, meaning that their average stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million $24.39 million 25.72 CI&T Competitors $2.09 billion $176.25 million 21.34

This table compares CI&T and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CI&T’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.71% -8.55% -0.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CI&T and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 222 1445 2561 84 2.58

CI&T presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 148.38%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 23.89%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

CI&T competitors beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

