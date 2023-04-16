PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUBM. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $62,758.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,246.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $34,583.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,566.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $62,758.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,246.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,364 shares of company stock worth $813,704 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

