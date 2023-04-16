Reviewing Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) & Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN)

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) and Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Montrose Environmental Group and Lichen China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lichen China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 41.67%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Lichen China.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $544.42 million 1.76 -$31.82 million ($1.62) -19.75 Lichen China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Lichen China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lichen China has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Montrose Environmental Group.

Profitability

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Lichen China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -5.84% -9.40% -3.75% Lichen China N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Lichen China on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited focuses on providing financial and taxation solution services, education support services, and software and maintenance services under its Lichen brand. Lichen China Limited is based in JINJIANG, China.

