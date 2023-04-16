Head-To-Head Comparison: Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) vs. Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) and Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of China has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitie Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of China and Mitie Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of China $154.67 billion 0.75 $33.80 billion $2.69 3.65 Mitie Group $5.33 billion 0.25 $69.25 million N/A N/A

Dividends

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Mitie Group.

Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Mitie Group pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bank of China pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of China and Mitie Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of China 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mitie Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bank of China and Mitie Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of China 22.53% 9.50% 0.83% Mitie Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank of China beats Mitie Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment provides savings deposits, personal loans, credit and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management products, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate and foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, financial advisory, stock brokerage, investment research and asset management, and private equity investment services, as well as sells and trades in securities. The Insurance segment underwrites general and life insurance products; and provides insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 10,382 branches and outlets, which include 520 institutions in the Chinese mainland and 550 institutions in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and other countries. It is also involved in the aircraft leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company. Which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

