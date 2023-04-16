Head-To-Head Comparison: Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) versus BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Akili and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akili 0 2 4 0 2.67 BrainsWay 0 0 3 0 3.00

Akili presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 167.86%. BrainsWay has a consensus target price of $6.92, suggesting a potential upside of 314.17%. Given BrainsWay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Akili.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akili N/A -94.99% -24.24% BrainsWay -49.12% -26.22% -19.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akili and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Akili and BrainsWay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akili $320,000.00 341.69 -$7.96 million N/A N/A BrainsWay $27.18 million 1.02 -$13.35 million ($0.40) -4.17

Akili has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrainsWay.

Volatility and Risk

Akili has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Akili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akili shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akili beats BrainsWay on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akili

Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

