Comparing ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) & Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD)

ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE – Get Rating) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of ABCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ABCO Energy and Color Star Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABCO Energy $1.37 million 0.19 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.74 -$77.21 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

ABCO Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Color Star Technology.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ABCO Energy and Color Star Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ABCO Energy and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABCO Energy -44.53% N/A -74.79% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

ABCO Energy has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Color Star Technology beats ABCO Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc. engages in the installation of commercial and residential of solar photovoltaic solar system. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories. The company was founded on July 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment technology company, which focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. The firm offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

