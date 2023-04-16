Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CFO Greg Zante Sells 56,295 Shares

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) CFO Greg Zante sold 56,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,013,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greg Zante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Greg Zante sold 30,911 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $556,398.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Greg Zante sold 131,029 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,227,493.00.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $18.75 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

