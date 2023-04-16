Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Workday Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WDAY opened at $194.04 on Friday. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $226.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.75 and a beta of 1.28.
Workday Company Profile
Featured Articles
