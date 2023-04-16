XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Price Performance

XBIT opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. XBiotech has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBiotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 1,602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 267,953 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 16.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 37,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 97.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

