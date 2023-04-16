Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 75.23% and a net margin of 70.13%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAVE. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

