Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TECK stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 18.05%. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Featured Articles

