TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.37. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 174,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $240,821.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,324,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,821.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 181,508 shares of company stock valued at $252,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.