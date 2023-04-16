Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Conn’s Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:CONN opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Conn’s has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $126.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.77). Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conn’s will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s
Conn’s Company Profile
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conn’s (CONN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.