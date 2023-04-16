Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Conn’s Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Conn’s has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $126.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.77). Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conn’s will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s

Conn’s Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

