Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NBRV opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

