Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NBRV opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
