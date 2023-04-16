DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DBVT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.

DBV Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

