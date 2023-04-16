DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DBVT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.
DBV Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.43.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
