New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GBR opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 million, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.62. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 66.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.