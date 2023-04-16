Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.95. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 39.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 131,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

