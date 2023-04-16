Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research lowered shares of Criteo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. Criteo has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $36.76.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $67,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,301 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,164.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nathalie Balla sold 37,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,203,791.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $576,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $67,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,301 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,164.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,698 shares of company stock worth $3,353,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,330,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,985,000 after buying an additional 124,237 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Criteo by 1.0% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 140,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

