Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $0.01 on Friday. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. The firm has a market cap of $582,479.50, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the third quarter worth about $1,621,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 7,609.6% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,880 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

