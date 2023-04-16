RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of ROLL opened at $217.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.87. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

