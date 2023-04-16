Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $95.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.08. The company has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 15.8% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 719,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,645,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $338,718,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

