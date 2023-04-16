LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 million, a P/E ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 1.09. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 117.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

